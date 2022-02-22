latest-news, parliamentary inquiry, Jannali commuter car park, compulsory acquisition, upper house inquiry

A parliamentary inquiry has been told Jannali residents were left devastated and without support after receiving a knock on their door to be told their homes were to be compulsorily acquired for a commuter car park. The actions of Transport for NSW (TfNSW) were described by resident Liam Mulhall as a "dawn raid, a shock attack, a calculated tactic to put us off balance". Miranda MP Eleni Petinos, who has since been made a minister, also came in for strong criticism. Residents said Ms Petinos, who was at that time parliamentary secretary for transport as well as being the local member, refused multiple requests for meetings. She had then turned up unannounced at one home with a TV crew she had arranged in an apparent move to show support for residents. The owners of nine homes were served with compulsory acquisition notices early on February 11, 2021 so that a commuter car park could be built to meet a 2019 election promise. The orders were withdrawn three weeks later following a strong council-backed residents' campaign. Save Our Homes Jannali members Tom Richards and Liam and Helma Mulhall gave evidence on Friday to the upper house inquiry into the acquisition of land by TfNSW and related agencies in relation to major transport projects. Inquiry chair Abigail Boyd said their "compelling evidence" had "definitely given us some direction for our recommendations". Ms Petinos may also be called to appear. Mr Richards said, "We are not anti-infrastructure or development, and we fully recognise the complexity of the job, but we do believe TfNSW, the state government and our local member could have done a far batter job". "Our experience was that it was lacking in planning and consultation," he said. "The interaction between key planning and compulsory acquisition to assess impacts must be done prior to commencement. "Our experience was the acquisition was the start of this process. "It is our firm opinion our homes were used as a wedge by TfNSW to expedite negotiations with the council for the existing car park in the Jannali shopping precinct. "Once acquisition orders were given, TfNSW gave the council a seven day ultimatum to hand over an existing car park or risk losing the homes. "There was a lack of response and engagement from our local MP despite phone calls, emails and letters requesting meetings." Mr Richards said residents were concerned Ms Petinos had a clear conflict of interest as parliamentary secretary for transport and the local member. The impact on the community had been "profound," he said. Helma Mulhall said, "I am horrified that two elected government officials felt they could bully, harass and intimidate families, the community and local council to try and achieve an outcome that would result in their party's election promise being met in the hope that these two individuals would be re-elected". Mrs Mulhall said she and her husband were on holidays when a TfNSW official knocked on their door and told their house-sitter of the acquisition before calling them. "I am flabbergasted an organisation like TfNSW would do things in that way - it's just horrific," she said. "Our neighbour next door, a single mum who was putting her sister's two children and her own kids, all under seven, in the car, got a tap on the shoulder. She had no emotional support." Mrs Mulhall said an elderly sick brother and his sister who was undergoing chemotherapy also received a knock on the door and provided with no emotional help. In one case, the official had been "smirking" as he delivered the news, she said. "It was unbelievably cruel". Liam Mulhall told how Ms Petinos arrived unannounced at his home at the time the government gave the council seven days to hand over the Jannali shopping centre car park. He said Ms Petinos had arranged a TV crew to cover the visit, which he labelled "media posing".

