Primary school pupils are encouraged to put their best feet forward and steps towards a healthier future by participating in National Walk Safely to School Day on May 20. The Australia-wide community initiative aims to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits that regular walking (especially to and from school) can provide for the long term well-being of children. Apart from the physical benefits, regular walking also has a benefits on children's cognitive and academic performance. Now in its 23rd year, the annual event has joined forces with National Road Safety Week (May 15-22) to further draw the spotlight on road safety. Walk Safely to School Day also encourages positive environmental action, better use of public transport with reduced car-dependency and encourages parents and carers to walk more, reducing dangerous traffic congestion around schools. The national initiative promotes healthy eating and encourages schools and P&Cs to host a healthy breakfast on the day.

