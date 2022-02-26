community, sun ming restaurant hurstville, mecca hurstville

Carrying on family tradition running a restaurant at Hurstville was a natural carving for David Chan. The owner and head chef of Sun Ming Restaurant, runs the eatery in a more modern Hurstville these days. With more than 67 per cent of people born overseas, the suburb is a rich ethnic melting pot. It was 1993 when Sun Ming by two chefs, Uncle Sun and Uncle Ming, who both owned Chinese restaurants at Ingleburn. They decided that they wanted to cook comfort food from Hong Kong. In 1995, Sun Ming Hurstville was launched. ''Hurstville has always been predominantly Chinese-based in terms of the community, but there was never really any Chinese food that captured Hong Kong food at the time," Mr Chan said. "So my father saw the opportunity to open a cha chaan teng (a Hong Kong-style tea restaurant). "I first started working for my father (Uncle Ming) when I was 21 in 2010. I learned everything I know today regarding Chinese cooking." After taking over Sun Ming during the COVID-19 pandemic, it forced an adaptation of operations, which proved to be challenging. "The constant change in rules and regulations have made us pivot to directions to stay afloat," Mr Chan said. "It was the community who came together to support us. We couldn't open so people couldn't sit down during that time, but they still ordered takeaway so our orders went through the roof. "People still needed to eat but they didn't want to cook seven days a week. It's comfort food. Dishes like beef flat rice stir fry noodle and congee. The restaurant is situated by MESA Hurstville, which is set to bring green spaces and 258 apartments to Hurstville in the new $310M mixed-use development. The project is also set to unveil a new dining precinct inspired by the bright lights of Hong Kong's street food settings, complementing Hurstville's rich cultural heritage as represented in institutions like Sun Ming. Mr Chan said he hopes it will bring in more residents and boost the Hurstville economy. "The Hurstville community has become more active, which is a positive sign for all small businesses and hopefully will continue," he said. Fellow Hurstville business Dynamic Chiropractic, moved to Hurstville in the middle of the pandemic. Owner Amy Norman, said she liked the area's community spirit. "It's a little bit of a nice hub," she said. St George businesses are encouraged to have input on the future of Georges River's economic growth. Georges River Council is conducting an extensive business survey to learn about the challenges businesses face, understand sentiment, shape programs and initiatives to support businesses through the council's Economic Development Strategy and develop a benchmark for future surveys. Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said the survey would help the council better understand the strengths, opportunities, challenges and culture of businesses and economy. "Council invested $47 million as part of the Economic and Social Recovery Plan in response to COVID-19," he said. "We want to help bring the vibrancy back as our economic recovery continues, and plan support that addresses needs to ensure local businesses thrive. With uncertain trading conditions during the pandemic, we want to hear from you so that we can effectively move forward with our retail and hospitality businesses and drive local economic growth." The survey closes April 8 and there are prizes on offer. Details online or call 131 450.

