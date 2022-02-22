latest-news, sydney rain

The humidity from the past few days has made way for a wet start to the week, with rain developing on Tuesday. Although a pleasant top of 26 degrees, the skies turned from blue to grey, with possible storms expected across Sydney. There could be up to 50 millimetres of rain on Tuesday. Showers are set to continue on Wednesday, with a warmer 28 degrees expected, and more likely rain for the rest of the week, with a chance of thunderstorms around. Summer isn't done yet, as most days will get to about 27 degrees despite the wet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/e1c500aa-56b6-4e92-b1c5-eaea96d5cd6f.jpg/r0_127_4668_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg