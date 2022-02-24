community, georges river council

A celebration of high achieving business women will be a community highlight in March this year, as Georges River Council recognises their success. The council will host an International Women's Day breakfast celebrating females in business on March 8. This year's theme is 'break the bias', which encourages a gender-equal world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive and free from bias and stereotypes. Guest speakers include Founder of The Reconnect Project, Annette Mayne and Georges River's Green Advocate of the Year, Cass Croucher, co-founder of She Elevates, and Viria Charitos, founder of MEBEME. Ms Mayne is the founder of the non-profit organisation that seeks to close the digital divide by providing refurbished devices to people in need and diverting devices from landfill. She has worked with businesses, councils and charities since 2002, designing and implementing recycling and reuse projects. The Reconnect Project has refurbished and donated more than 730 devices to organisations, helping refugees, woman fleeing domestic violence and young people and families in need. Ms Croucher's organisation provides an opportunity for women in business to network and empower each other to learn, grow and build their connections. Ms Charitos is a Peakhurst mum of three. She launched her skincare range for pre-teens in 2018, with the goal of boosting positive body image for youth. Her range is sold in more than 60 retailers. Council General Manager, Gail Connolly said International Women's Day provided women in business a chance to celebrate, inspire and empower each other and reflect on their achievements and aspirations. "We are proud to showcase our local women's success on this day. It is proven that Georges River is a career incubator for women to thrive in their professions, whilst managing family life," she said. "Women make up more than 40 per cent of council's workforce, occupying 65 per cent of the Executive and Management positions. "We strive to create an inclusive environment for professional women." NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will deliver a virtual address at the breakfast, and Georges River Mayor Nick Katris will also speak at the event. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Women's Crisis Accommodation Centre located in the Georges River Local Government Area. The accommodation crisis centre is a place where vulnerable women can find support and feel safe. Details: Club Central Hurstville, 2 Crofts Avenue, Hurstville, 7am - 10am, $30.

