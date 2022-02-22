St Basil's fellas are banding together for the good of all

community,

If ever we needed proof, the past two years has shown us the importance of social connection to good mental health. It is one of the key principles behind the formation of St Basil's Homes men's group. The group has become the ideal outlet for male residents of the Miranda aged care home, who expressed a need for more social opportunities. "On average, one in eight men will experience depression and one in five will experience anxiety at some stage of their lives," says St Basil's Homes NSW/ACT CEO, Spiro Stavis. "At St Basil's Miranda, our male residents expressed a need to socialise with other men. Our lifestyle team set out to find new ways to encourage male to male contact between residents in a meaningful way. That's how this monthly male-only social initiative arose. "By providing our male residents with a regular outlet to connect with others in a social setting we are in fact encouraging good mental health habits for our residents." St Basil's accredited physiotherapist and men's group advocate, Ryan Szeto, said that staff had created an environment to allow the men to open up and relive old memories, share a joke and create new memorable moments. "Our male residents often shy away from some of our other activities however they are quick to agree to attend the men's group," he said. "It's a great opportunity for the men to get together each month and not have the expectation to engage in anything too strenuous, just chatting and enjoying the food and company. "Being a man myself, it was easier to gather some interest to participate in a men's breakfast, and with the expertise of our lifestyle team, we were able to enjoy the company of a few men and discuss things like their work experiences and the struggles they faced in their lives. "We sometimes let the conversations flow and grow naturally, and at other times we discuss matters such as work, funny experiences with food, shocking stories from their youth and any other hot topics of the day." The group currently comprises "12 happy men", all regular attendees. Due to the success at Miranda, the men's group is set to be introduced at other St Basil's facilities across Sydney. For more details about St Basil's, including its day centre programs and in-home care services visit St Basil's NSW/ACT on Facebook, call 9784 3200 or visit stbasils.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/9d60c910-2b73-4d8b-a6b1-2871de127008.jpg/r8_273_2045_1424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

St Basil's fellas are banding together for the good of all