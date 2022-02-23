latest-news,

Updated Wolli Creek, Arncliffe and surrounding suburbs are among the areas that have been most impacted by the drenching Sydney has received this week. Roads and train stations were flooded by torrential rain caused by slow moving storm cells, which are now heading north. The Bureau of Meteorology automatic rain measuring stations recorded 137mm at Sydney Airport in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday. Nearby Marrickville had the highest recorded rainfall in Sydney of 169mm during that period, while Canterbury had 106mm. Other figures included Lucas Heights 85 mm, Woronora Dam 65mm, Peakhurst 76mm, Cronulla South 67mm and Royal National Park 87mm. NSW SES units have been very busy with more than 880 calls in two days, with 22 incidents of motorists being rescued from floodwaters. From 3.30pm on Monday until 2pm on Wednesday, SES volunteers attended 32 jobs in Sutherland Shire and 13 in St George. An SES spokesman said the majority involved water leaking into properties from the roof and minor flooding caused by short, intense downpours. "With storms potentially to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend, we are asking people to secure any loose furniture or belongs in their backyard and balconies," he said. "When people are needing to drive, plan ahead. Check out the live traffic website for closures and drive to the conditions. If you find a flooded road, stop, turn around and find another way. "If people need assistance from the NSW SES as a result of the storm call 132 500. If it is life threatening, call 000." The wet weather will continue into next week, but the amount of rainfall will diminish. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts possible falls of 10-15mm on Thursday, 4-8mm on Friday, 3-8mm on Saturday and 1-5mm on Sunday. Temperatures will remain steady at 27-28 degrees.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/dcb392a8-b263-4ce1-9ef9-a76a80284670.jpg/r1_70_700_465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg