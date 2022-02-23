Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Sports volunteers, our IRL influencers

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

Our media are full of great people doing grand deeds, be they dastardly or delightful. Influencers flood our social media feeds, packaging charisma with sales skills to encourage followers to splurge on the 'next big thing'. But there's another type of influencer. They're the unsung great people who, week in, week out, help out at suburban sporting grounds right around NSW. Recently I was fortunate to share a Saturday with a small army of just such people, all helping to make the Port Hacking Little Athletics official season opener run like clockwork. These weren't just fair weather friends of the young sportspeople who rely on them to keep the day on track (and field). The rain was no stranger at the Sylvania Waters meet. Being a volunteer isn't easy. That's why this important work holds such value and indeed embodies fundamental values of service. Husband and wife team, Cameron Burne and Angela Owers, described to me what they put in. Cameron's days at the track can start as early as 6am. The previous weekend, he'd spent the equivalent of almost a working week volunteering at the Zone Carnival. Angela was at the BBQ helping to prepare 15kg of snags, plus chicken and steak, to feed the horde. These are just two of many thousands of volunteers who keep turning up at ovals, swimming pools, tennis courts and hockey fields to help build the character and confidence of young Australians competing for a personal best. Though volunteers don't get the headlines of the 'great people', or the following of the internet's darlings, they're deserving of our gratitude. That's because they give of themselves and, in doing so, inspire and influence the youngsters they're helping to mould into the 'next big thing'. If you have the time and the dedication yourself, be a sport and volunteer.

