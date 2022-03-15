Prestige Property: Boutique living - off-the-plan

latest-news, off the plan, OROSI South Cronulla, bespoke finishes, for sale, inspect now, property, Abode Property Agents, brand-new apartments

Prestige Property Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Superbly appointed with contemporary design and bespoke finishes, OROSI South Cronulla delivers an elevated sense of boutique living. Offering a selection of spacious three-bedroom residences, including two spectacular penthouses and a villa style two-bedroom courtyard apartment. Complementing its idyllic coastal setting, interiors showcase crafted interiors, with a seamless flow between indoors and outdoors. Pet friendly, the vast open plan layouts and designer interiors provide comfort, privacy and space. The lavishly appointed master suite features custom joinery and resort inspired ensuite bathrooms with free standing baths while sleek the kitchen incorporates marble benchtops, feature island benches, timber joinery and Miele appliances. Elegant timber flooring throughout living spaces and bedrooms with the some of the oversized undercover alfresco balconies enjoying stunning water and district views. The two-bedroom ground-floor apartment enjoys a private courtyard on title with lush landscaped garden surrounds, high performance wall system and double glazed windows. Premium solar panels, energy efficient downlights, solar system and batteries to all communal spaces. Features include CCTV security, secure lift access, video intercom, VRV air-conditioning and independent temperature control for each room. Most feature lock up garaging within secure basement equipped with charging stations - see orosisouthcronulla.com.au *Artist impressions are meant as a guide only

