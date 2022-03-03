latest-news,

The Nova Employment Golf Day highlights the importance of giving people with disabilities opportunities for meaningful employment. After a very successful 2021 event, the golf day to be held at Beverly Park on Friday March 18 is returning. There's still a great deal of bias against giving people with a disability an opportunity to gain fulfilling jobs. The idea is that if people with no arms or legs or with some other challenging disability can be good at one of the most difficult games in the world, then they can perform at all types of jobs. Organiser of the event, Diverse Talent Management's Scott Longmuir, said this year's day will have some of the best Australian multi disability, amputee golfers. "There are a couple of new faces who are brilliant golfers, but with extraordinary stories to tell, like Ben Tullipan." Scott said Ben is Australia's worst injured survivor of the 2002 Bali Bombings attacks, losing both his legs, most of his stomach muscles and receiving 63% burns to his body. He was given a 5% chance of survival. Not only did he fight on and survive his horrific injuries, Ben's inspiring 'never say die' attitude saw him learn to walk again on two prosthetic legs and learn to play Golf. He is living proof that life is worth living regardless of challenges and obstacles. Ben said it's fantastic to be part of this magical day. "We have some of Australia's top ranked multi disability amputee golfers playing, like Shane Luke and Steve Prior. "Organisers are also running a hole in one competition with a Subaru prize, so it's got everything a golf day can provide."Ben said Ben also currently volunteers for Empower Golf Australia, which facilitates Golf for less able Australians by making the impossible possible with an all-terrain mobility device which manoeuvres individuals, particularly quadriplegics and paraplegics, but also amputees, the deaf, blind, cerebral palsy, brain injuries, vision impairments, etc into a standing position to replicate a full golfing experience Nova Employment CEO Martin Wren, was ecstatic with the golf event that introduced a number of prospective employers to the NOVA businesses last year. "A job is such an integral part of everyone's life story; one of the first things people ask you when they meet you, is what you do for a job? Our Nova team understand this is fundamental to someone's self-esteem and earning an income is vital for independence. The day starts at 7.30am on Friday March 18 at Beverley Park golf club, Kogarah-hole sponsorships are $700 each and its $135 for players. This Includes breakfast, lunch, drinks, guest speakers, great prizes and giveaways. To sponsor a hole or enter a team- contact Scott Longmuir-scott.longmuir@bigpond.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/04ab6b38-7f49-4d8f-8736-f982eb082e77.jpg/r0_207_5315_3210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg