Cronulla's Catherine Jameson knew something was off in 2020 when she noticed a small bump on her back was getting bigger. She trusted her instincts to see a doctor. Initially thought to be sebaceous cyst, a biopsy confirmed it was melanoma, and she launched into immediate treatment. Now the 54-year-old is undergoing immunotherapy. She said 'knowing' her skin potentially saved her life. "I didn't pick up my melanoma through a changing mole but instead through small bump," she said. Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Most melanomas start in areas of the skin that have been overexposed to the sun. But they can also occur rarely in parts of the body that have never been exposed to the sun. Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world. It is the most common cancer affecting 20 to 39 year old Australians. In a breakdown of local government area melanoma hotspots in NSW, Sutherland Shire is the 11th highest. Byron Bay is the biggest hotspot. But skin cancer is highly preventable. To help others raise awareness, Ms Jameson is participating in the upcoming charity event Melanoma March, which runs throughout the month. It encourages the community to recoup a $1.5 million shortfall for melanoma research. Hosted by non-profit organisation Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA), the campaign aims to raise awareness and funds to combat one of Australia's biggest killers. This year marks the 11th anniversary of the event. Its goal for 2022 is to support a world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial for advanced melanoma patients. About 50 per cent of advanced melanoma patients do not respond to, or develop resistance to the immunotherapy treatment. The clinical trial is significant, because it focuses on a patient's genetics and tumor biology. The Melanoma March returns after being disrupted by COVID-19 in the past two years. Ms Jameson hopes to send an important message to her fellow Australians. She will host a walk and barbecue with friends at Cronulla. "I want to get the skin awareness messages out and to raise money for critical research for advanced melanoma patients, both of which will save lives," she said. Details

