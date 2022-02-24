community, westfield local heroes 2022

St George and Sutherland Shire residents are encouraged to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The Westfield Local Heroes program has returned for its fifth consecutive year. This program shines the spotlight on individuals who have a positive effect on their community or environment, raising awareness of their work and providing a platform for community recognition. Since it was established in 2018, the program has recognised and celebrated a total of 489 Westfield Local Heroes, with $4.88 million in grants distributed to the organisations they represent. This year, the program will select a shortlist of three finalists for each Westfield centre, the community is then invited to vote. The successful hero for each centre will be given one $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, and each finalist will receive a $5000 grant for their group or organisation. This will equate to a further $1.26 million in Westfield Local Heroes community grants in 2022. Individuals who support the community in any field, including family and youth support, health and well-being, inclusion and equity, community resilience, environmental sustainability. Westfield Local Heroes is open to people in a broad range of sectors including emergency services, registered community groups, sporting clubs, not-for-profit, schools, authorities and the local environment. The heroes alumni include environmentalists, innovators, community volunteers and leaders, welfare service providers, first responders, essential workers, health and medical experts, educators, social entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. There are no restrictions on previous nominees, finalists or heroes being nominated again and nominees only need one nomination to be considered for the assessment process. Nominations close March 21. Details

