Caringbah will be home to a new store that promotes sustainability through upcycling and social inclusion. The Sewing Basket sells donated fabrics and patterns including patchwork, embroidery materials, knitting and crochet yarn and haberdashery, while providing employment opportunities for people with disability. All stock has been donated by the community. It's an environmentally-friendly venture, as most of these materials would otherwise end up binned or in landfill. It began as an annual fabric and needlecraft sale, to raise funds to support people with disability in 1998. With its popularity and customer base bulging, the sale continued annually for about 10 years before establishing a permanent store in 2008, then known as The Fabric Cave and Needlecraft Emporium. Following the Crowle Foundation's merger with Achieve Australia in 2009, the store evolved, eventually changed its name to The Sewing Basket in 2018. The inclusive community-based store that employs specific needs staff and volunteers. It has three other outlets in Sydney.

