Appeal to find missing girl from Hurstville

latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Hurstville Anastasia Csergo,14, was last seen leaving a school on Woniora Road at about midday on February 23. She was reported missing to St George Police. Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare. Anastasia is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, is approximately 170cm tall, of slim build, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a mid-thigh length tights and oversized black hoody jumper. Anastasia is known to frequent the CBD and eastern suburbs including including Bondi, Maroubra and Watsons Bay. Anyone who may have seen Anastasia or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/1af50b11-d31b-4893-96ff-adf4a2d71e0d.jpg/r0_263_1185_933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg