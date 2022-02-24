community, wolli creek flooding rain

Wolli Creek residents have flooded social media with photos of their underwater suburb this week, as the region cops a heavy drenching. Resembling more Venice than St George, people have taken to their high rise apartments to keep dry. The suburb was among the worst hit, with flooding trapping cars on roads and threatening low-lying residential units. SES Commander for Bayside, Michael Hownes, said the clean-up was ongoing. "Volunteers are working around the clock, he said. "Since Tuesday morning we've had 49 calls for assistance, including flood rescues, with people trapped in cars due to heavy rain." "We pulled out close to 20 cars on Tuesday and there have been lots of road closures. No matter how much we tell people, they don't seem to get the message. If it's flooded, forget it." He said a basement garage was also flooded. "With high rises it means there are more people in the area, getting in and out of apartments," he said. "With Bayside being coastal the water does clear away reasonably quickly." Bayside Council posted on its Facebook page that it is continuing to work closely with the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Police, in the aftermath of Wednesday's flash flooding caused by excessive rain and a high tide. Mayor Christina Curry thanked everyone who responded to yesterday's emergency and who worked late into the night assisting emergency services, implementing road closures and managing traffic. "Today Council staff are also out removing debris from the streets. I urge all residents to take care as the wet weather is set to continue" she said. Earlier this week suburbs surrounding Sydney Airport received about19mm of rainfall in an 18-minute period with between 85mm and 137mm falling during the day. This caused significant flooding at Wolli Creek and Arncliffe, including on the Princes Highway, Arncliffe Street and in other low-lying streets including Bestic Street. Floodwaters quickly receded with the dropping tide and most roads were clear of water by 6pm. Sections of Botany Road were heavily affected due to pipe capacity issues in the Transport for NSW storm water assets along this state road, with the kerb lanes near Botany Public School closed and water across the road near Foreshore Drive. The council is continuing to work with the relevant authorities including Traffic NSW, Sydney Water and the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC). Council staff are continuing with the clean-up, and assessing the effects of the storm in Lynwen Crescent and Mitchell Street, Arncliffe and Dransfield Avenue, Mascot. Storm water pipes were overwhelmed by the rainfall but the water quickly dissipated as the rain eased. But residents are not in the clear yet. Predicted rainfall on February 24 is expected to reach 35mm, with possible heavy falls during the morning and afternoon, with the chance of a thunderstorm. Rainfall should reach up to 10mm on Friday and showers are expected for the rest of the week, posing a challenge to clean-up efforts. The SES, which has been inundated with calls for assistance, is warning motorists not to drive through flooded roads. In Audley, the boatshed lost several of its kayaks, which floated away downstream.

