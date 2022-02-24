latest-news, Transport for NSW, SCATL, route, Sutherland to Cronulla, cycleway

Sutherland Shire Council has expressed "significant concerns" about the safety of the proposed Kingsway route for stage two of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-pedestrian path. The council has asked Transport for NSW for an alternative route from Oak Road, Kirrawee to Sylvania Road, Gymea, which would include part of the rail corridor. When the state government announced the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) in 2015, it was envisaged much of the project would be within the rail corridor. However, in 2021 the transport authority abandoned the idea of making use of any part of the corridor and, instead released plans for it to run next to the Kingsway. During the election period, council staff put forward an interim submission objecting to the decision. The interim submission was unanimously endorsed by councillors at their meeting on Monday night, where concerns were expressed the TfNSW route would be "a white elephant" if it went ahead. The council submitted the most significant weakness in SCATL Stage 2 was the route alignment relying on Kingsway for much of its length between Gymea and Caringbah. This would lead to conflict between cyclists and pedestrians, who would not be separated, and conflict between cyclists and vehicles exiting Kingsway onto side streets and accessing driveways. The route includes 107 driveway crossings, 25 road crossings, 10 signalised road crossings, 7 raised priority crossings and eight at-grade road crossings where cyclists have to give way or dismount. The submission said the proposed alternative route for part of Stage Two, between Oak Road, Kirrawee and Sylvania Road, would have minimal driveway crossing conflicts. The path would continue along President Avenue to Bath Road, turn into Avery Avenue and join the rail corridor at the corner of Hotham Road and follow it and an adjoining path to Gymea Bay Road. There is already some pedestrian use of part of that section of the rail corridor. From Gymea Bay Road to Sylvania Road, the route would cross local roads and utilise open space and parks, including the M6 corridor. The submission said, beyond Sylvania Road, there were three available route choices, all of which had difficulties, but the options could be explored further while work proceeded on the initial part. Concerns were also expressed in the submission that, while SCATL was a TfNSW project, the council would ultimately become the custodian for road reserve portions. Cr Jack Boyd, who moved at the council meeting the interim submission be endorsed, said staff had done an "excellent job". "I am starting to think more and more this is a bad project," he said. Cr Diedree Steinwall said if the TfNSW route proceeded the project could end up " a white elephant - very expensive without value".

