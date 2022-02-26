Ukrainian community on edge as conflict escalates

community, ukraine, ukranian free kozacs of australia, St Savvas of Kalymnos Orthodox Church

The Ukrainian community of St George is reeling from the attacks on their country, fearing the worst is yet to come. As Russia declared war on Ukraine, they could only sit back and watch the horror unfold. It is the biggest attack on a European state since World War II. St Savvas of Kalymnos Orthodox Church at Banksia has a large Ukrainian parishioner community. Parish Priest, Father Savvas Pizanias said there were St George residents who were stuck in Ukraine because of COVID-18 travel restrictions. "It's very sad what's happening. Some of them are direct locals. I'm getting phone calls from parishioners who can't leave. They are in tears, they are being bombed. "Three of our deceased are family members of our parishioners. One of them, his nephew, a nine-year-old child, was killed while he slept. Another had to go back because her father was dying. Her brother is now missing." The sudden surge of military power has created mass panic, Father Savvas said. "It's come as a shock to our people. We never expected it to this extent. They are in panic mode," he said. "They don't have money to bury their dead, the lines for supermarkets and petrol are humungous. It's really scary because I'm usually in Kiev twice a year." Father Savvas, who has studied law, humanities and social sciences, said with Putin, anything was possible. "He's a maniac. This is an attack not just on Ukraine but on the whole world," he said. "It sets a precedence, which is scary. China may be sitting back watching, thinking they could take Taiwan or Siberia." But Ukrainian people were willing to die to defend their country, the priest said, in what he believed would be a "short and swift" conflict. "They won't give up. It's freedom or death for Ukrainians," he said. "They won't relent to Putin pressure. It's not only young men but women, untrained, trying to fight. It's going to be very bloody but they won't stop until there's a resolution." Global sanctions have been placed on Russia, which "won't do anything", Father Savvas said. "If we don't get help from Europe and the US, they will take us. We need military action. They are killing people in front of our eyes. All we can do is read the news and fret about our loved ones. It's awful." Peter Deriashnyj is Leader-President of the Ukrainian Free Kozacs of Australia, a group that supports an independent and democratic Ukraine. He said the actions of Putin, who he described as "a thug with an unstable mental attitude", were blatant, and that many nationalities are under threat. "Putin thinks we belong to them but we are totally different people and we don't want to be associated with them. We announced our independence," he said. "It's such a diverse community in Ukraine with many Turks, Albanians, Greeks. Young people are turning away from them, and that will have massive unification effects." A Russian-born local history researcher, who wishes to remain anonymous, believed Putin would disarm Ukraine's army. "I hope he stops there but I think a new government will be reinstated in Ukraine. I do believe there will be minimal loss," she said. "These are powerful and strong images. My mother used to be part of a similar picture, wandering the ruins of Horlivka as a child during German occupation." Emigrating from Moscow more than 25 years ago, she said she "cut off" her connections to Russia. But she said many Russians she knew were not against the military action. "They are doing what they are told, they are following orders," she said. "The war is between governments. They probably wanted as less blood as possible but behind leaders are people who make decisions." She has long felt tensions between the two. "Before the conflict in Ukraine I myself have been an outcast. About 10 years ago a Czech lady heard my accent in a shopping centre and blamed me for the tanks in the street...I've been called a pest," she said. "I love the culture of Ukraine, the tradition, their nature. We are similar." NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet this week issued a statement saying that it stood with the Federal Government in affirming its respect for Ukrainian territorial sovereignty and its right to peace, freedom, and democratic rule. Minister for Multiculturalism and Seniors, Mark Coure, said his thoughts were with the Ukrainian community in NSW. "This is an incredibly troubling time for all Ukrainians," he said. "While this may be happening overseas, let us all stand united in maintaining the community harmony we cherish here in NSW. The violence unfolding is not appreciated by the citizens of NSW, and now is the time for us to continue treating each other with respect and dignity." Father Savvas said it was important to show cultural union. "Russians are not like Putin. We see each other as brothers and sisters. We knew Russians had targeted our church with graffiti, but we are multi-orthodox and welcome all. We don't preach hatred," he said. This Sunday, February 27, the church will host a barbecue to raise funds for family and friends in Ukraine.

