Donations climb for Maianbar family

A generous, tight-knit community has united in grand gesture for a family who lost their house in a fire at Maianbar. On February 19, four people including two young girls escaped from the fierce blaze, which tore through the property in the middle of the night while they slept. Thankfully, smoke alarms woke up Cassy and Dom, and Cassy's two daughters. Cassy suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital alongside her partner Dom. They had only been living in the house for about two weeks. One of their cats died in the fire. More than $20,000 has been raised for the family on a GoFundMe fundraiser. Samantha Burns, who owns the Maianbar Beach Cafe, lives four houses away. She woke to the sound of her neighbour's screaming. "It was quite traumatic and scary. At first I thought they were drunk people on the beach. Then I saw the cars explode flames and raining embers." Ms Burns posted a request for donations on social media for the family, and the community came knocking to her shop's doorstep. Residents surrounding Pacific Crescent property, which now lies in ash, have donated several bags of much-needed items. "I've known Cass for years. She's been a long standing community member and used to organise Christmas carols every year," she said. "I posted a call-out for donations in the morning and by the end of the day we had about 10 bags of stuff, including clothes, toiletries and about $500." "It's kind of like a country town here where everyone helps each other. The community stepped up straight away. It was amazing. There are so many kind people around here. "We've held off on asking for more donations for now until the family has [permanent] accommodation. I think they have enough toothbrushes to last a lifetime. "We're not just about selling bread, milk and burgers. It's also about being supportive and reminds people to look after each other."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/61b34615-71b2-4483-9837-f389bcfb0e37_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg