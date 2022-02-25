community, lucas heights community school

Green thumbs at Lucas Heights Community School are growing quite an impressive project. Pupils have been busing working towards to container recycling mission, which is part of their school's sustained actions to care for the planet. For their environmental efforts, they received a 'highly commended' mention in the Return and Earn Litter Prevention Award at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2021 Sustainable Cities Awards. Since 2018 the school has reduced its plastic waste through the program. The pupil-led environment club organised several projects to help make collection accessible, including establishing purpose-designed bins for container collections and creating posters to educate their peers about which containers are recyclable. Containers are collected and brought in by pupils, parents and staff. So far the school has returned about 160,000 containers, raising $1600, which has in turn paid for seedlings, wheelbarrows, a water tank, professional teacher development and environmental conferences. The container returns are part of the school's broader recycling program, which includes recycling paper and cardboard, electronic waste, green waste, batteries, mobile phones, and printer cartridges. The Return and Earn container deposit scheme has reached the milestone of seven billion containers deposited since it launched in December 2017. Bayside Council was a finalist in the overall sustainable cities awards.

