The St George Illawarra Dragons have claimed the Charity Shield for the first time in 10 years after defeating the South Sydney Rabbitohs, 16-10, in an entertaining pre-season clash in Mudgee. Free flowing attack was combined with hard and desperate defence, giving both side's fans plenty of hope heading into the 2022 NRL Premiership season. The Dragons opened the scoring early with back-to-back tries on the left. A cut out pass from Tyrell Sloan set up Cody Ramsey for an acrobatic finish in the corner, diving over the tackle from the Rabbitohs' Josh Mansour. The following set, the Dragons opted to run the ball on the last tackle. Ben Hunt delivered a short pass to Sloan, who linked with Jack Bird and Moses Suli, who sent Ramsey racing down the touchline. With Bird backing up inside, Ramsey delivered the second-rower a perfect pass to cross for the Dragons second try. The Rabbitohs hit back as halfback Lachlan Ilias produced a 20:40 kick, giving his a great scoring opportunity. That set, Cody Walker put centre Jaxson Paulo over for South Sydney's first points. The Dragons went back on the attack late in the first half when Zac Lomax dodged the Rabbitohs defence and a sent a little flick out to Mikaele Ravalawa, who crossed for a try. In the half's final minutes, the Dragons desperately defended, but Walker was too strong and pushed over for South Sydney's second. St George Illawarra's left edge was still the go too for attack in the second half, with winger Mat Feagai scoring the half's only try, after quick hands from Hunt and Suli, giving the Dragons a 16-10 lead and the victory. After the match Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said the clash, as they expected, was a real level up from the previous week. "Souths are obviously a fantastic side so for them to do that tonight will give them a bit of confidence," he said. "Certainly a few guys put their hands up tonight." In the NRLW, the Dragons have opened its season with a win, downing Gold Coast 20-12. There was some sloppy play early, but the Dragons women found their groove and created two first half overlap tries on the wings of Teagan Berry and Madison Bartlett. Berry went over from dummy half early in the second, opening the season with a pair of tries. The Titans hit back shortly after through Tiana Raftstrand-Smith and then again when Shannon Mato crashed over with five minutes to go, closing the Dragons lead to two, 14-12. But the Red V were able to get the ball back from the next set and Quincy Dodd put the icing on the win with a try under the posts. Dragons coach Jamie Soward said he was happy for the girls and that the win had been six months in the making.

