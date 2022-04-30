latest-news,

There is an ever growing appreciation within the Sutherland Shire community of the culture of the region's traditional custodians, mayor Carmelo Pesce said at the annual Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration on Friday. Indigenous elders, local residents and Kurnell Public School students were among the small gathering in Kamay Botany Bay Park National Park where the first contact between First Nations peoples and Lieutenant James Cook and the crew of the Endeavour took place 252 years ago. There were speeches, performances and cultural demonstrations, including traditional weaving techniques, dance performances by Gamay Dancers and songs performed by celebrated indigenous country musicians Uncle Col Hardy and Charlie Boyter. Members from Clan Sutherland Society shared insights on HMB Endeavour's crew member, Able Seaman Forby Sutherland, acknowledging his place in history as the first British subject to be laid to rest on Australian soil. Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the ceremony was "a chance to reflect on our shared history and recommit to a united, reconciled future". Cr Pesce said, while there had always been a strong appreciation for the shire's unique place in Australia's history, he was "immensely proud of the community's ever growing appreciation of the culture of the region's traditional custodians". "I'm incredibly proud to be part of a council that continues to involve our community in honouring our unique place in Australia's history," he said. Cr Pesce said the council had worked with local Elders and La Perouse Aboriginal communities to ensure their culture and traditions continued to be celebrated as part of this occasion, and many other events and initiatives the council leads. "Last weekend, the council staged the incredibly successful Fire Stories event, which provided visitors with a chance to immerse themselves in our Indigenous culture through an amazing array of performances, hands-on workshops, stalls and displays," he said. "From the recent introduction of Council's Reconciliation Action Plan, to introducing signage in Dharawal language in some of our much-loved public facilities and at the entrance to Kurnell itself, we continue to strive to honour the culture of our First Nations peoples."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/99fd22d6-25f5-41b2-9e5c-ff86f7e95bfc.jpg/r2_249_4876_3003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg