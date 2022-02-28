latest-news,

The main form of competition between bowls clubs is Pennant bowls, which is organised by the individual states and this represents most of the bowls played in NSW. This year the NSW Pennants host club is the Forster Bowling Club and Tuncurry Forster Sports Bowling Club and four local Sutherland Shire teams have made the finals. In First Grade the ever strong Taren Point team leads the way whilst Engadine represents Second Grade, Gymea in Third Grade and Cronulla in Fourth Grade. It is the largest bowls event for all bowling clubs and there are four ladies grades in competition, with eight players in each team. The clubs compete in their region then zones to qualify for the state finals. There are sixteen Zones across the state of New South Wales that promote and administer the sport of Bowls, and Region 13 covers the Eastern Suburbs, Sutherland and St George area. The Zones are integral parts of the Bowls NSW structure by conducting competitions in their designated areas, as well as promoting representative participation of all NSW events. One idea of Pennants is to allow all skill levels of bowlers to play a regular competitive bowls match against players who are roughly of their standard. All Zone Champion sides compete in the State Pennant Finals. Margaret Singe, from the Cronulla Women's Fourth Grade, said they were proud of all the women's grade teams who are through to the State Pennant Finals at Forster on 18th-23rd March .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/54e52a6f-7471-4f43-83c3-ef8fb2fe1596.jpg/r9_280_5306_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg