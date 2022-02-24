latest-news, Sydney Fc, Melbourne City, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Steve Corica

It will be a rematch of the 2021 A-League Grand Final at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, February 27 as Sydney FC host Melbourne City in the blockbuster match-up. Sydney FC will be desperate to get revenge on City with the Melbourne team denying Sydney FC a three-peat in last year's Grand Final. Sydney FC manager Steve Corica is relishing Saturday's match and believes that the short turnaround will be a good thing for his side. "The short turnaround is good for us because we want to get straight back onto the field," he said in a post match press conference on Wednesday night, February 24, following Sydney FC's loss to Melbourne United. "They have a lot of quality, they have a strong front four with a lot of pace. We'll have a look at them with our video analysis and work out what we need to do. "They are another good team that are playing well and winning games but it's another opportunity for us to get back out there and to start winning." Corica said that they were only halfway through the A-League season and that there were still a lot of games to be played. "We have some players coming back from injury which we have to be careful of," he said. "We can't push them too hard. For Kosta, he is only just starting to come back, if you push him too much he could breakdown again. "It's just about managing the players and their workloads, but you know that's tough when you have a lot of games coming up and sometimes you have to push them a little bit more." Corica allayed any fears of a possible injury to Anthony Caceres claiming that the star midfielder only had a cork from Wednesday night's match. Sydney FC will take on Melbourne City at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, February 27. Kick-off is at 7.45pm and tickets can be purchased here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/7b10c290-f628-4532-b00c-25ef82c57ec1.jpg/r0_320_6048_3737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg