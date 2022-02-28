latest-news,

With football experiencing a tough period in 2021 due to COVID-19 where the season was shortened, the sport is expecting a bigger 2022 campaign across all its competitions with a huge 11,940 matches scheduled for the new year. The Sutherland Sharks Football Club, established in 1932, compete in the NSW National Premier League. They have had mixed fortunes over the past decade, being in the bottom half of the ladder and even not playing in the shortened Covid affected 2020 season. This season the Sharks say they are back with a new president, coach and new clubhouse under construction at Seymour Shaw Park. First grade coach Nick Dimovski said they were looking forward to the start of the season because they aimed to play finals football this year. "It's been 13 years since we made the grand final, but we have 16 new players and it's our definite aim to make the finals," he said "We have a big junior nursery in Sutherland Shire and you can't keep every young player with potential, but this year we have 17 out of the 23 squad who are local juniors. "We tip a big year for Harry Callahan, Micky Neill, Nick Sullivan who's come back from the A League ,Lachie McDonald , Jason Madonis and all the young guys coming through." The season also see's the retirement of stalwart President Paul Smith . "I'm handing over the reins, but I'm leaving it in good hands, a new boss, new look team and new building works," he said New President Rob Sauer said Paul Smith's contribution to Sutherland Sharks FC has been unprecedented. "Paul's dedication, commitment and selfless nature have made this club a special place to be part of, his DNA will forever be ingrained at the club and we truly thank him for everything he has done in his time at the club." "Our new Clubhouse has been fully funded by Sutherland Sharks FC with help from our major sponsor PipeKing. "We have for many years and will continue to produce high quality football players through our youth academy and training programs, many of which have gone on to further their careers in the Aleague, Overseas and representing Australia. "We are excited about our 2022 1st grade team which includes 17 Sutherland Sharks FC youth players who have either returned to the club or have continued to play for us right through their careers from a very young age like Charlie Jones and Luke Sauer who have been here since the Under 12's " he said A lot has changed at Sutherland FC this year but major sponsor John Hills and his Pipeking company's commitment has not waived and his continued support is driving the club to take this year seriously.

