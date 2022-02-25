latest-news, Sutherland Entertainment Centre, upgrade, completion, October 2022

The $41 million upgrade of Sutherland Entertainment Centre is on track to be completed in late October this year. If the schedule is maintained, the new-look complex could be used for end-of-year school, performing arts and Christmas events. A review of major infrastructure projects, presented to this week's meeting of Sutherland Shire Council, said construction progress had been good since last year's COVID-19 restrictions. "The fly-tower, level one balcony and lift shaft structures are nearing completion," the report said. "This has allowed the rough in of services to begin within the theatre envelope and commencement of the footings for the timber column pedestals. "Some minor delays have been experienced due to inclement weather. "This project is progressing to the contract program, at a low risk rating and well within the approved budget. "The contract completion date is late October 22 currently." The council pressed the "go" button for the major refurbishment in late 2020 following decades of debate and indecision over whether to upgrade the building, which opened in 1976, or knock it down and start again. Among plans rejected along the way was to meet the cost of a new entertainment centre by including high-rise apartments in a redevelopment of the site. The meeting heard the first report on upgrading the building had been written 36 years earlier. Councillors unanimously agreed to proceed with the project despite a $7 million cost increase to $41.2 million.

