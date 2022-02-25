latest-news, Grind Espresso, Cronulla, Richard Calabro, late trading, Sutherland Shire Council, bar, dining, live music

Cronulla nightlife options will increase with Grind Espresso receiving approval to open late as a bar with inside and outside dining, and live music further down the track. Grind used to operate in this way at its former premises in Surf Lane, but had to reapply for council and licensing consent when it moved to Surf Road in September 2021. The council's conditional approval will allow maximum opening hours of up till midnight from Monday to Saturday and 10pm on Sundays. Owner Richard Calabro plans to introduce the change around Easter, about the same time he hopes a new Grind cafe will be opening in a converted shipping container at Caringbah. "At Cronulla, we will be recreating what we had at the old shop," he said. "People can come in for a cocktail, drink or light meal and stay for an hour before moving on to their next experience, or stay for the night if they wish," he said. Mr Calabro, who is also well-known as a musician, said live music would be introduced at some point. "We are in the middle of a restaurant hub here, and this will only make it more vibrant," he said. The development application (DA) said the cafe would "continue its normal services while offering customers a unique opportunity to meet and dine in a small intimate space". "This type of venue is currently not readily available in the area and adds to the diversity of services and businesses available in central Cronulla," the DA said. "This type of well-managed, small-scale development increases the appeal and reputation of Cronulla and attracts both shire residents, residents from other areas of Sydney as well as interstate and overseas tourists to Cronulla."

