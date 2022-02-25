Police say suspicious fires at Taren Point are linked

latest-news, taren point fires

Police are appealing for information following several suspicious fires, which are believed to be linked, at Taren Point, between November 2021 and January 2022. At about 9.15pm on November 26, police were called to Alexandra Avenue following reports a boat and trailer were destroyed by fire. Then at about 10.45pm on January 21, another boat, parked in a similar location on Alexandra Avenue, was also destroyed. At 12.30am on January 25, two vehicles - a grey Volkswagen Tiguan station wagon and a silver Volkswagen Amarok van - were also found on fire while parked in the driveway of the same residence on Alexandra Avenue. The fires were extinguished a short time later and both vehicles were seized for forensic examination. No one was injured but the total estimated damaged caused by the fires is believed to be more than $250,000. Sutherland Police are investigating. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to these incidents, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward and contact Sutherland Police Station on 02 9542 0899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

