Mosquito warning for Georges River and Bayside

People living in Georges River and Bayside are being warned to cover up against the mosquito-borne disease Ross River virus. The virus has been found in mosquitoes at Picnic Point, a suburb north of the Georges River, on two occasions in the past month. Ross River virus is spread by mosquitoes that feed on infected animals and then bite people. South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's Public Health Director, Vicky Sheppeard, said while there were no locally-acquired cases confirmed to date, people could take precautions to reduce the risk of this infection. "There is no specific treatment for this virus which can affect people for months, so the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten," Dr Sheppeard said. Symptoms can develop about a week after a mosquito bite, and include fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint pains. Joints may be swollen and sometimes a rash appears. Panadol and ibuprofen can be used to manage symptoms. "Please see your GP to organise a blood test if you are concerned about your symptoms," Dr Sheppeard said. Simple actions to avoid mosquito bites include, when outside, covering up as much as possible with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear, using an effective insect repellent on exposed skin, and re-applying within a few hours. The best mosquito repellents contain Diethyl Toluamide (DEET), Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. People are encouraged to us insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units (indoors) and mosquito coils (outdoors) to clear rooms or repel mosquitoes from an area. It is advised to also close all windows, doors, vents and other entrances with insect screens, and remove any water-holding containers outside the house where mosquitoes could breed.

