community, caringbah north public school, snacktember

Caringbah North Public School pupil Lennox Wade has been selected as a finalist for the One to Watch Award as part of the NSW Women of the Year Awards. Lennox, age nine, is one of 10 finalists for the award, as the brains and heart behind 'Snacktember', an annual campaign in September that encourages people to collect snacks for children. The award recognises girls and young women aged seven to 17 who demonstrate a single act or ongoing acts of courage, strength, determination and/or kindness to help and support people around them. Lennox started Snacktember when she was only three years old after hearing her mother complain about uneaten chips in the pantry. At the same time her preschool teachers said some kids weren't lucky enough to have a tasty lunch every day, so she came up with the idea of collecting snacks at preschool to share with children in need. Lennox got OzHarvest to agree to take the food she collected and Snacktember was launched. Five years later Lennox has grown Snacktember into a movement that is operating around Australia, with 500 kilograms of snacks rescued for children in that time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/8167b067-f58e-4e8e-bd57-97ea131b9527.jpg/r0_99_772_535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Caringbah North Public School pupil is a finalist in One to Watch NSW in Women of the Year Awards. Eva Kolimar