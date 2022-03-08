community, caringbah north public school, snacktember

Caringbah North Public School pupil Lennox Wade has taken the prize for the 'One to Watch' award as part of the NSW Women of the Year Awards. Lennox, age nine, was one of 10 finalists for the award, as the brains and heart behind 'Snacktember', an annual campaign in September that encourages people to collect snacks for children. She was presented with the award on March 8 at a ceremony at the Sydney Opera House attended by Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman. The award recognises girls and young women aged seven to 17 who demonstrate a single act or ongoing acts of courage, strength, determination and/or kindness to help and support people around them. Lennox started Snacktember when she was only three years old after hearing her mother complain about uneaten chips in the pantry. At the same time her preschool teachers said some kids weren't lucky enough to have a tasty lunch every day, so she came up with the idea of collecting snacks at preschool to share with children in need. Lennox got OzHarvest to agree to take the food she collected and Snacktember was launched. Five years later Lennox has grown Snacktember into a movement that is operating around Australia, with 500 kilograms of snacks rescued for children in that time. Mr Speakman said he was delighted to see Lennox's dedication and compassion recognised. "Lennox has inspired people all over Australia to get behind Snacktember with her generosity and passion for helping kids who don't have access to snack food," Mr Speakman said. "She was driven to set up Snacktember after learning at preschool that many children don't get to enjoy a tasty lunch each day and she hasn't looked back since. "It is heart-warming to have a young person like Lennox, so dedicated to helping others, as part of our Sutherland Shire community and we celebrate Lennox's achievements with her. I hope this award will raise awareness of Snacktember and help her provide food for even more kids. Lennox is a credit to her family and her school community at Caringbah North Public School and a well-deserved winner of this award."

