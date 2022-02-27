Weekly Wrap: Millions roll in to the region

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, A pair of notable property sales made headlines this week, with both claiming records in their respective corners of the market. With its stunning waterfront views 'Palazzo Georges' on Harrow Street, Sylvania, went for a healthy $16.3 million. Reporter Eva Kolimar reported the sale pipped the previous high earner, 4-6 Cowra Place, Cronulla, which went for $14 million. Earlier in the week Murray Trembath reported on the sale of 67 Gerrale Street, Cronulla, which was snapped up by Sammut Group for $38 million. The group plans to transform the site, which includes a block of 18 red brick flats opposite the beach into a mixed purpose development, incorporating dining and retail and 25 luxury two and three bedroom apartments. Sticking with the "millions" theme, Murray also delivered news that the $41 million upgrade of Sutherland Entertainment Centre is on track for completion by October, just in time for end of year school and Christmas events. In other news, Sutherland Shire Council has expressed concerns about the safety of the proposed Kingsway route for stage two of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-pedestrian path. The council has asked Transport for NSW for an alternative route from Oak Road, Kirrawee to Sylvania Road, Gymea, which would include part of the rail corridor. In sporting news, John Veage reported on the return of the Hydrothon to Cronulla on March 13. The all-female surf racing carnival will feature events for U7s through to U17s and will include appearances from a dozen of the country's finest iron women. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Acting Editor.