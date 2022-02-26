latest-news, Camellia Gardens, Sutherland Shire Council, history, E G Waterhouse National Camellia Gardens, Flashback

The first record of the Yowie Bay site on which the magnificent E G Waterhouse National Camellia Gardens stand was in 1825 when it was noted for potential sale. The land was then advertised for auction in 1855 and eventually sold, in part, to Thomas Holt and became part of his Sutherland Estate. In the early 1900s, the land was acquired by the Matson family, who created Matson Pleasure Grounds, a popular area for picnics and boating. A highlight was a visit by the Crown Prince of Japan and officers during a visit by the Japanese fleet to Sydney in 1905. The area was subdivided during the war years and the reserve that was left became Kareena Park. Sutherland Shire Council transformed the area into the E G Waterhouse National Camellia Gardens as a bicentenary project in 1970, commemorating the arrival of Lieutenant James Cook and the Endeavour in Botany Bay. The first plantings were in 1969 and the gardens were opened by Lady Helen Cutler on July 18, 1970 by Lady Cutler, the wife of NSW's longest serving governor Sir Roden Cutler, VC. In 1971, a memorial to Elizabeth Cook was unveiled by the then-deputy shire president Jean Manuel. The gardens, which contain more than 400 camellia cultivars and species along with many other ornamental and native plants, were named after Professor Eban Gowrie Waterhouse, (1881-1977), a distinguished Australian linguist and expert on camellias. Professor Gowrie was the first president of the International Camellia Society in 1962. The gardens were developed as an all-seasons area over two hectares and feature, among the remarkable collection of camellias, many other ornamental and native plants. The successful establishment of the gardens is attributed to an amazing voluntary effort by Eric Utick BEM (1915-2005), who served as the honorary director for over 30 years. Dr Stephen Utick followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a world expert in camellias. His dedicated work in identifying and the hundreds of camellias in the E G Waterhouse gardens resulted in it being recognised as a "Camellia Garden of Excellence" at the 2014 International Camellia Society congress. At that time, there were only about 40 such gardens in the world. Dr Utick and his mother Evelyn, aged 100, were photographed by the Leader when the honour was announced to the wider community. At the national congress of Camellias Australia held in Canberra in 2014, Dr Utick was awarded the Walter Hazlewood Award of Honour for exceptional service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/dce67f80-1278-48cf-be04-3829dfa975b6.jpg/r8_129_4121_2453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg