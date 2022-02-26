Sharks pursue Uni dream

latest-news,

Nicholas Crowe, Aedan Bonar and Jack Winchester are three young ACU Cronulla Sharks Water Polo players who represented NSW in the Summer Slam Water Polo Series in Brisbane last month. All three players have also recently been granted scholarships in the Elite Athlete Programme (EAPP) with Australian Catholic University (ACU) after successfully completing their HSC during Covid. Nick is pursuing a degree in Exercise Sports Science, Aedan in Nursing and Jack a career in Physiotherapy. The trio started school together in kindergarten at Our Lady Star of the Sea at Miranda and continued to be side by side at school and in their chosen sport. The Sharks club is proud of the boys and the resilience they have learned to build over the last two years to get to where they are now. The boys are excited about Cronulla Water Polo's growing partnership with ACU and they are looking forward to starting life at University together.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/e2ebbbdc-95ac-45f3-bff8-3cb2d4ae22a6.jpg/r0_1257_2688_2776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg