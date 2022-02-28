community, maianbar fire

It was a miracle that four people escaped with their lives, after an intense fire destroyed their house at Maianbar in the middle of the night. But everything they owned, which was in unpacked boxes, is gone. They are now trying to rebuild their lives. It was about 10.30pm on February 19 when Cassy O'Connor, her partner Dominic Biviano and Ms O'Connor's daughters Gypsy, 15, and Ivy, 11, went to sleep, excited about finally being in their new house, on Pacific Crescent. Many of their belongings were still packed up in boxes. At about 1am, Mr Biviano woke to smoke alarms. He got Ms O'Connor out of bed. She ran to get her daughters, whose rooms were next to the fire. "I saw about 30 centimetres of clear air," she said. "The house was full of thick black toxic smoke. It was disorienting - we didn't know the house well." She dragged Ivy out by the legs towards the front porch. She returned for Gypsy, who was able to run out. Ms O'Connor, a former paramedic, grabbed her phone to call Triple-0 and her gown. "Each of the girls had dogs in their arms. We couldn't get the cats," she said. "I ran to the side of the house to kick the windows out to try to give them a chance. The second cat has been sighted. Hopefully we can recover some of our pets." As she turned off a gas bottle, Mr Biviano was fighting the fire in the kitchen with a hose. That's when neighbours helped. The couple spent the night in hospital. Ms O'Connor was treated for smoke inhalation, and Mr Biviano, for burns to his feet. Their house was covered only by building insurance. "We are trying to regroup our lives," Ms O'Connor said. "When we bought the house it was old but had been gutted and built from the floor up. We've been told to demolish because it's unsafe." They are staying at a friend's holiday house at Bundeena. "We are trying to work out what we do long-term. We are in a free fall," Ms O'Connor said. Among items lost, two cars, motorbikes, photo albums, and antiques worth tens of thousands of dollars. "It took 30 years to collect," Ms O'Connor said. "Ivy is upset about losing the kitten. Gypsy is upset about losing the teddy bear she's had since she was a baby." More than $23,000 has been raised on GoFundMe. Maianbar Beach Cafe also collected donations. "The generosity of the community and kindness of strangers I've never met has been amazing," Ms O'Connor said. "The girls' schools, Bundeena Public and Cronulla High have been great. We got school uniform vouchers from Lowes, people reached out with old iPhones and computers for the girls. IKEA gave us replacement desks for their rooms. We had just bought them for the new school year. My priority is to get the kids back to school routine. What we really need now are gift vouchers." Although the investigation is ongoing, NSWRFS District Services Coordinator - Sutherland, Cameron Wade said an electrical fault was the likely cause of the fire. He said the incident served as a timely reminder for people to check their smoke alarm were working.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/8727b85c-1f54-4447-9b92-9d14e6884a4e.jpg/r0_234_5315_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg