A wet weekend rains down

If you were hoping for at least one dry day this weekend, don't hold your breath. After several days of consistent and heavy falls, the rain is set to continue its downpour into Sunday. As the deluge floods streets and overflows creeks and storm water drains, the last few days of summer are wrapping up with a wet finale. On February 26, Lucas Heights recorded 23.8mm of rain since 9am, and at Sydney Airport, 19.2mm. It comes as earlier in the week suburbs across Sydney including Wolli Creek copped flash flooding. Autumn, which begins next week, is likely to have above average rainfall for most of NSW. But the days are also likely to be warmer than normal. The Bureau of Meteorology's Autumn Climate Outlook for 2022 shows the upcoming season will also remain a higher-risk period for storms and floods. Sunday will see a predicted 20-35mm of rain, with the chance of a thunderstorm. There is still a high (90 per cent) chance of rain for the start of the working week on Monday and Tuesday, with expected eight to 15mm of rain. Stronger falls are predicted on Wednesday, up to 25mm, before dropping back down to around five to 15mm on Thursday.

