If you ever wanted to make a surfboard from scratch now's your chance with manufacturer and educator Mark Riley having four spots available in his upcoming three week 'how to' course. Located in a converted container setup at Kurnell the three week 18 hr course takes the shaper from design ,build and shape-ready for glassing. The courses have been running for 12 months now with plenty of satisfied customers with surfboards they can say they made themself,on their walls or in their quivers. The groups are small and age is no barrier, customised to the type of board you want to build. Mark will take you step by step in building your own solid or foam core wood board that can be glassed and surfed or hung on the wall just like in the 50s and 60s. All equipment will be supplied in a kit form and all tools necessary will be supplied in a safe and clean environment. The whole process is environmentally friendly and boards will be built to your requirements. You can build your own size board - the recommended shapes are fishes, mini mals, and guns from 5 foot to 9ft. You will learn to use a band saw, circular saw, electric planer, electric sanders and to design and draw your own shape, all under the supervision of Mark. So now is your chance to brag to your mates and say you have made your own surfboard- for more info contact -www.balsawoodsurfboardsriley.com

