The state government has backpedalled on the route for stage two of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-pedestrian path following pressure from the community, council and MP Mark Speakman. More than 90 submissions were received in response to the proposed route along Kingsway, including from Sutherland Shire Council, which expressed "significant concerns" about safety due to nearly 150 driveway and road crossings. The council put forward an alternative route from Oak Road, Kirrawee to Sylvania Road, Gymea, including using part of the rail corridor. The interim submission by council staff during the election period was unanimously endorsed by councillors last week, with fears expressed the project could become "a while elephant" if the Transport for NSW route was adopted. Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes told the Leader on Saturday Mr Speakman, the Attorney-General and MP for Cronulla, had "provided invaluable input into alternative options for the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL)". "Through his advocacy, parts of the route are now being reviewed and a further announcement will be made shortly," he said. Mr Speakman added, "As I said in November, while I've come to accept that it's not feasible to have most of the route within the rail corridor, I identified alternatives to the exhibited route. "I've studied the exhibited route closely. This includes walking some of it and alternatives with Howard Collins, the Transport for NSW chief operating officer. "In particular, the SCATL should run through Kirrawee and Gymea south of the train line and not along the Kingsway; and safety issues around Miranda CBD must be addressed." When the project was announced in 2015, much of the route was to be within the rail corridor, but last year the transport authority abandoned the idea of using any part. The council's proposal is for the path to continue along President Avenue to Bath Road, turn into Avery Avenue and join the rail corridor at the corner of Hotham Road and follow it and an adjoining path to Gymea Bay Road. From Gymea Bay Road to Sylvania Road, the route would cross local roads and utilise open space and parks, including the M6 corridor. Cr Jack Boyd said at last week's meeting, "I am starting to think more and more this is a bad project". Cr Diedree Steinwall said if the TfNSW route proceeded the project could end up " a white elephant - very expensive without value".

