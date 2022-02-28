latest-news,

Train services have returned to a full weekday timetable a week after last week's disruptions. Talks between the state government and Rail, Tram and Bus Union over a new enterprise agreement continue. Limited industrial action is also ongoing, which could have an impact in the event of train breakdowns or other incidents on the network. Sydney Trains is asking travellers "to continue to plan ahead and leave extra travel time to allow for potential disruptions and changes to services which could be made at short notice". Less crowding is expected, with three times more services operating than last week.

