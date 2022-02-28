community, georges river council verge garden program

Are you a keen or budding gardener looking for extra planting space? Green thumbs of Georges River, rejoice. Residents and businesses can go ahead and plant on the nature strip outside their property, transforming the street verges into additional gardens. Georges River Council has established a Verge Garden Program, 'weeding out' some of the usual constraints around these spaces to enable keen gardeners, who live or operate a business near a suitable verge, to register in the program to start a garden. New and experienced gardeners can showcase their skills and add their horticultural flair to their verge gardens. The council's guidelines have been designed to empower gardeners, rather than being restrictive with rules, while also ensuring community safety. It has also developed resources on the website, to help interested people get started and participate in the program. Verge gardens not only improve the aesthetics of neighbourhoods, but also enhance the community's environment and biodiversity. The gardens will create corridors for wildlife, reduce carbon emissions, provide greater filtration of airflow and shade, and utilise natural runoff from rainwater, that would otherwise be wasted. "We know our community values outdoor space," Mayor Nick Katris said. "We look forward to seeing unique verge gardens around Georges River and we encourage all residents with a suitable verge to participate. We've made it easy for the community to get started. Simply determine if your verge area is capable of hosting a garden that meets our simple guidelines, and register it. To ensure our program is inclusive, we've kept the registration free. Details

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/0ea0cc88-05ca-439a-af27-8a9242ec2955.jpg/r0_64_874_558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg