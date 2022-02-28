latest-news,

New faces Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes will turn out for the Sharks at their final trail game on Monday night at Pointsbet Stadium against the Bulldogs. Following the young Sharks side going down by 34-6 to the Panthers last week in their first hit out, it will be a different team this time around as the intensity goes up. Wade Graham missed the opening trial match but after a demanding pre-season the Sharks skipper was keen to have a good hit out before the season officially kicks off on March 11. "It's been a great pre-season really, with Fitzy coming across with a lot of changes. That combined with the new players, it's been a breath of fresh air," Graham said. "But we're happy to get to the end of it and play some footy." Graham returns ready and confident, so too winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, who suffered a broken jaw late last season. "I ended the season not the way I wanted to last year, but this will be a good audition to show all our fans what we've been working on in the off-season," Mulitalo said Finucane and Hynes, also get the chance to play in front of a pro-Sharks crowd at PointsBet as the heroes instead of the 'villains'. Hynes, who takes control of the Sharks team as one of the chief playmakers has some pressure on him to perform in his new colours. Cameron McInnes, missed the trial match having a minor procedure carried out on his knee midweek ,but Finucane will start the game at lock and Hynes in the halves. Matt Moylan, was given the night off getting him fresh and ready to fire in round one, with the Sharks other halves option Braydon Trindall playing the Bulldogs but missing the first two games due to suspension. Former Rooster Matt Ikuvalu plays his first game for the Sharks, as does utility Lochie Miller who has been named on an extended bench. The Tarsha Gale Sharks women broke their four game drought with a win over North Sydney during a torrential down pour, with three tries in the second half giving the Sharks a 16-0 scoreline. Next up for the Tarsha Sharks is a game against the Panthers at PoinstBet Stadium Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/fd9f9c02-8be8-4212-af0b-d9e2a75d6c55.jpg/r0_178_5315_3181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg