New faces Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes turned up for the Sharks at their final trial game at PointsBet Stadium on Monday night running riot against the Bulldogs. Following the young Sharks side going down by 34-6 to the Panthers last week in their first hit out, it was a different team this time and the intensity went up. It was a game with niggle and wrestle with some sin bins but the Sharks looked slick with the ball scoring four tries before half time. Nick Hynes kicked five from five and the team rolled forward with tries to Trindall,Nikora,Hunt,Kennedy and Mulitalo who knows how to celebrate a win. Wade Graham missed the opening trial but after a demanding pre-season the skipper was keen to impress but played only a few minutes of the game - his first since a head knock in round 14 last year - before being forced off by an ankle injury. Ronaldo Mulitalo, who suffered a broken jaw late last season returned confident and playing in the centre's. "I ended the season not the way I wanted to last year, but this was a good audition to show all our fans what we've been working on in the off-season," Mulitalo said Finucane and Hynes, also got the chance to play in front of a pro-Sharks crowd at PointsBet as the heroes instead of the 'villains'. Hynes, who takes control of the Sharks team as one of the chief playmakers has some pressure on him to perform in his new colours but handled it with ease. Cameron McInnes, missed the trial match having a minor procedure carried out on his knee midweek ,but a strong Finucane started the game at lock with Hynes half. Braden Hamlin-Uele was placed on report twice; once for a possible cannonball tackle and the second for a late hit on Jake Averillo. Matt Moylan, was given the night off getting him fresh and ready to fire in round one, with the Sharks other halves option Braydon Trindall playing the Bulldogs but missing the first two games due to suspension. The Tarsha Gale Sharks women broke their four game drought with a win over North Sydney, scoring three tries in the second half giving the Sharks a 16-0 scoreline. Next up for the Tarsha Sharks is a game against the Panthers at PoinstBet Stadium Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/4be901bb-c7a9-497f-80ee-6293538ca11b.jpg/r0_261_5315_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg