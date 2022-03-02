jbeil cuisine, kareela, lebanese food, sutherland, authentic, cuisine

Great customer service is guaranteed at Jbeil Cuisine in Kareela where they offer authentic Lebanese cuisine prepared and presented by their highly experienced staff. The name Jbeil originates from Lebanon and is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Director Charles Obeid said Jbeil Cuisine prides themselves on ensuring that each plate of food delivers exceptional quality and fresh ingredients, "We want to ensure our customers are satisfied not only with our food but also our service," he said. "We want each customer to enjoy the dining experience each time they visit us." Mr Obeid said Jbeil Cuisine's range of finger foods is "handmade by a team of experienced ladies". "Each dish is made to order, recipes are authentic, and nothing leaves the kitchen to the customer unless it has been plated to perfection," he said. "Each staff member is carefully trained to ensure they deliver the best service to our customers who we like to consider as family." As a co-owner for more than 20 years of another restaurant chain, Mr Obeid's experience made him want to venture out and create his own business. "I aim to always ensure our customers are satisfied, not only with the food but also the service provided," he said. "After 20 years in the restaurant industry, my greatest success was taking the leap and trusting myself to start fresh and open my own authentic Lebanese restaurants where I could showcase my own vision and bring back authentic cuisine. "I have successfully opened my own commercial kitchen where all food is manufactured, ready to be delivered and cooked at the restaurant." Dishes on offer include traditional dips such as hommos and baba ghanouj as well as hot mezza choicessuch as oven baked barramundi topped with coriander, roasted nuts, tahini and chilli sauce; or deep fried burghol wheat and ground beef shell filled with minced meat, onion and kibbe spices. And there are all the taste sensations you expect to find at a Lebanese restaurant, including stuffed vine leaves, falafel and and skewer meat platters to share. There is a good range of vegetarian and vegan options as well as sides, desserts and a children's menu. You can dine in or take away and they also offer catering for all occasions. You will find Jbeil Cuisine - which is open seven days a week - at 1-13 Freya Street, Kareela. For details phone 9067 3107 or visit the website: www.jbeilcuisine.com.au. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/28f0b24a-9cc9-415d-9220-af44989c53b6.jpg/r0_354_3000_2049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lebanese restaurant in Kareela offers authentic taste sensations

DINE IN: Every delicious plate of food delivered to your table at Jbeil Cuisine is prepared with the utmost care and attention to detail. Great customer service is guaranteed at Jbeil Cuisine in Kareela where they offer authentic Lebanese cuisine prepared and presented by their highly experienced staff. The name Jbeil originates from Lebanon and is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Director Charles Obeid said Jbeil Cuisine prides themselves on ensuring that each plate of food delivers exceptional quality and fresh ingredients, "We want to ensure our customers are satisfied not only with our food but also our service," he said. "We want each customer to enjoy the dining experience each time they visit us." Mr Obeid said Jbeil Cuisine's range of finger foods is "handmade by a team of experienced ladies". "Each dish is made to order, recipes are authentic, and nothing leaves the kitchen to the customer unless it has been plated to perfection," he said. "Each staff member is carefully trained to ensure they deliver the best service to our customers who we like to consider as family." As a co-owner for more than 20 years of another restaurant chain, Mr Obeid's experience made him want to venture out and create his own business. "I aim to always ensure our customers are satisfied, not only with the food but also the service provided," he said. "After 20 years in the restaurant industry, my greatest success was taking the leap and trusting myself to start fresh and open my own authentic Lebanese restaurants where I could showcase my own vision and bring back authentic cuisine. "I have successfully opened my own commercial kitchen where all food is manufactured, ready to be delivered and cooked at the restaurant." Dishes on offer include traditional dips such as hommos and baba ghanouj as well as hot mezza choicessuch as oven baked barramundi topped with coriander, roasted nuts, tahini and chilli sauce; or deep fried burghol wheat and ground beef shell filled with minced meat, onion and kibbe spices. And there are all the taste sensations you expect to find at a Lebanese restaurant, including stuffed vine leaves, falafel and and skewer meat platters to share. There is a good range of vegetarian and vegan options as well as sides, desserts and a children's menu. You can dine in or take away and they also offer catering for all occasions. You will find Jbeil Cuisine - which is open seven days a week - at 1-13 Freya Street, Kareela. For details phone 9067 3107 or visit the website: www.jbeilcuisine.com.au. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram. TEST OF TIME: Charles Obeid brings many years of experience to his new restaurant in Kareela. SHARE