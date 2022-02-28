latest-news, North Cronulla Surf Club, redevlopment, work starts, Scott Morrison, sod turning, long wait, Geoff Budd

After nearly a decade of planning, a $10.6 million redevelopment of the North Cronulla surf club is under way. Prime Minister Scott Morrison took part in a Cronulla style sod-turning ceremony, involving a couple of buckets of sand from the beach, on Friday before joining present and former club committee members and other VIPs for last drinks at the bar. The building has been stripped bare and the builder will be given the keys tomorrow (Tuesday) for what is known as Project Phoenix, which is expected to take a year to complete. The first of two components, which has attracted government funding, includes the modernisation, support and protection of the heritage fabric of the building and construction of new facilities and extensions to meet codes. There will be new and updated change rooms, male and female toilets, kitchen and disability facilities, including a new lift and fire stairs. The second component will provide new amenities for the public and improved lifeguard and first aid rooms. The club received grants of $2.9 million from the federal government, $500,000 from the state government, $2.6 million from Sutherland Shire Council and contributed $350,000 of its own funds, with the balance to come from a loan. Club President Geoff Budd said it was one of the largest projects ever undertaken by a volunteer organisation. The Cronulla surf club rebuild cost about $7 million. "The existing heritage clubhouse will remain a shire icon but with modern internal facilities that will assist our members with our core business of education, training and lifesaving," he said. "Our Nipper program will benefit with the upgraded facilities and a larger training room. All members will benefit with upgraded toilets and showers. "The building will finally have access and facilities on all levels for those with disabilities. "This project would not be possible without the support from federal, state and local government." Mr Morrison said it was "an exciting project for the whole community". "Thank you to all the dedicated volunteers who brought this project to life including Geoff Budd, [patron] Warren Rennie and [vice president and former president] Craig McKinniery. "The work the surf life saving club and its volunteers do all year round is something for which we are all so grateful." Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said the volunteers "donate tens of thousands of hours service to our community each year and this project will ensure provide the modern facilities they need". Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "I can't wait to see this transformative project come to life and deliver facilities of which our whole community can be proud".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/1d224efb-bf64-44be-a7bf-da8bb61a28b6.jpg/r2_272_5312_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg