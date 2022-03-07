latest-news,

Its the mark of a man that at the age of 86 you can still get hundreds of friends and well wishers to meet on the beach, paddle out and celebrate a life well lived. When surfboard manufacturer Brian Jackson passed away during covid affected 2021 there wasn't much opportunity to celebrate. So on the week of what would have been his 86th birthday the Cronulla surfing community put on a party. The surf gods also smiled sending through some big sets which stopped some older surfers paddling out the back which he would have laughed at. Jacko loved a picture so after a shoreline circle of hundreds of Jackson surfboards lined up,surfers paddled out and scattered frangipanis. Brian passed away at Crescent Head walking up to his mates house for a beer, under a frangipani tree. Northies Hotel was host to the after send off with Ray Wilko and some of Brian's closest old mates making the journey to tell some tales. John Coleman said Jacko was the nicest guy you ever met except if you opened the finishing coating room door when he was working. Ken"Major" Williams immortalised in a classic big wave picture at Cronulla Point in the early sixties said one day someone set off a resin bomb in the old factory. "There was smoke and yelling ,people laughing and Jacko went bezerk" "Jacko was gruff on the exterior but he never had a bad word to say about anyone" Jacko did have detractors with rival Graham King reputably dobbing him into the tax dept because" how could he sell so many surfboards-he must be giving them away" Anyone who ever met Jacko knew he never gave anything away. The late Sharks player Rick Bourke had told a story about the time Jacko got him to pose for an add. " Jacko gave us boards,wetsuits,afterwards,he took it all back - even the wax." Terry Steen said Brian was a member of Wanda SLSC when surfers and clubbies had a lot of issues. "Jacko was a friend for life ,a lovely man" he said Cronulla Hall of Fame surfer Gary Birdsall shaped at Jackson Surfboards. Garry started surfing in the fifties at Cronulla. In 1961 a Bob Weeks photograph of him riding a huge wave at Cronulla Point was used on the cover for The Atlantics album 'Bombora'. Two years later in 1963, Garry went to Bells Beach with Jackos mate Dave Coppleson to compete , Garry came second in the Opens, and Coppo second in the Juniors ,an amazing effort for two Jackson surfers. There were beers and a few tears and Sharon Sandeberg, on behalf of Brian's family, said he had always been such a big part of many peoples lives and will never be forgotten.

