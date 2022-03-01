latest-news, Sydney Tramway Museum, Loftus Junction signal box, Sydney Trains, State Heritage Register

A heritage-listed railway signal box, which was built in 1886 and has been repeatedly vandalised over many years, is set to be moved. Sydney Trains has applied to de-list the Loftus Junction railway signal box from the State Heritage Register and hand it over to the Sydney Tramway Museum. The signal box, which was decommissioned in 1991, originally stood at the end of Loftus station, and did not move when the station was relocated north. Its isolated position has made it easy prey for vandals, particularly graffiti attacks. Sydney Trains has negotiated for the tramway museum to take custodianship of the building. The intention is to relocate the signal box next to a former rail electrical substation at Sutherland, which Sydney Trains finished restoring in 2017 to serve as new museum for heritage rail and tramway items. The substation building has been leased to the tramway museum, but is yet to open to the public. Greg Sullivan, a director of the tramway museum, said the area where the substation building stood was evolving as a new heritage precinct and had the advantage of being under public view. "We welcome the conservation of heritage items and we are co-operating with the railways," he said. Sydney Trains spent $2 million restoring the former electrical substation, which is off Rawson Avenue (Old Princes Highway) just south of the rail overpass. It was built for the electrification of the rail network in the 1920s. Items already in the museum include a decommissioned wooden escalator from Town Hall station. The Heritage Council of NSW has called for community feedback on the application to remove the old signal box from the State Heritage Register. The closing date has been extended until March 16. The building is described as "the best surviving example of a small signal box for a remote function from the Victorian period". "The building is of excellent proportion, of high visual quality and in relation to the adjacent tramway museum forms an extremely important element of the south coast railway system." The signal box was built in conjunction with the extension of the Illawarra line to Waterfall in 1886. In 2012-13, Sydney Trains requested the signal box be de-listed from the State Heritage Register. The Heritage Council agreed to relocation, subject to a suitable site being found, but this did not eventuate. In 2021 Sydney Trains successfully negotiated to relocate the signal box to the Sydney Tramway Museum and to fund its conservation there.

