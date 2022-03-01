latest-news, Johnny Raper, State Funeral, Caryl Raper, John Howard

Football and family were the threads in the rich fabric of Johnny Raper's life. It was fitting the player known as Chook was farewelled at a State Funeral on Monday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a hallowed place where he thrilled a legion of rugby league fans and enjoyed great success. It was fitting he was laid to rest in a coffin coloured white with a red V on the side, and with a St George badge pinned to his suit. It was fitting six of his brothers and three grandsons were pallbearers, his grandchildren read prayers and his sons Stuart, Kurt and Aaron, brother Gerard and former prime minister John Howard gave eulogies. And, above all, it was fitting the final tribute was paid by Caryl Raper, who rode the roller coaster with a man whose football talent was matched only by his off-field exuberance. Caryl told the gathering of VIPs, league identities, current players and fans she met Johnny when they both lived at Revesby. She was a 15-year-old schoolgirl and he was 17, playing second grade for the Newtown "Bluebags" and embarking on a career in the police force as a cadet. "We were married 60 years last September and people said we wouldn't last 10," she said. "We showed them, didn't we Chook?" Caryl said, "John's world exploded when he went to St George and was picked in the '59 Kangaroo tour". "I thought 'I'm not missing out on this', so I grabbed hold of his shirt tails and went for the ride," she said. "Boy, what a life we had, and how many friends we made and how many places we went to. It was crazy, he was such a wild character and I don't know what he was going to do next, but I never let go of those shirt tails." Caryl thanked the staff at Garrawarra Centre, Waterfall, where her husband spent his final years suffering with dementia. She said they were "absolutely wonderful" and "treated him with kindness and respect...they loved him and he loved them." Caryl concluded, "Thank you Johnny for my incredible life, my three sons who have been my rock and their three beautiful wives and our seven grandchildren whom I adore". She recalled how, when she reached his room during visits, she would sing out, "Give me a smile Chooky". "His face would light up with this little cheeky smile," she said. "It was beautiful. Sometimes he couldn't see me, but he knew my voice. I will never ever forget that beautiful smile." On the night Johnny died, John Singleton drove down from his Mount White home to be with the family and left with Stuart Raper about 1am. "For the last hours it was just Toots and Chook together - he was at peace," Caryl said. "I cant imagine life without you in it." The Catholic service was led by Bishop Danny Meagher, who said it was the first funeral he had conducted outside a church. "We like churches to be beautiful, even glorious, so as to remind us of God," he said. "Here we are though at the hallowed turf of the SCG - may I invite you to look up and all around and see a tiny part of God's creation". The service began with an Acknowledgment of Country by Tyrell Sloan, one of St George Illawarra's bright young new stars. Stuart Raper said the saying that when his father was made, they broke the mould, didn't do justice. "I think they created a special mould for him as he lived an amazing life, an incredible existence," he said. However, while his father was said to be, pound for pound, one of the toughest players ever, it was not always so. "Nanna once told me the story of him going to the dentist and when he started to get an injection he kicked the dentist in the belly and jumped out the window," Stuart said. Stuart said his parents' marriage had lasted "the test of time... and patience". "This was indeed one of the great partnerships and, yes, there were some rocky times. "Mum tells me they had some great times at Miranda [where the couple moved with two young children] with many times mum throwing the dinner in the bin as Dad was late after a hard training session and a sessions at the Carlton [Hotel]," he said. Stuart said, when Johnny's playing days were over, the family moved to Newcastle wher Johnny coached and also bought a brewery truck. "Really, what possibly could go wrong?," he said. "Aaron was born in 1971 and spent many days in nappies in that brewery truck with Dad." Stuart said the first time he got an understanding of his father's fame was when the family moved back to Sydney for Johnny to coach the Sharks . "For instance, on my 16th birthday, he invited Jeff Thomson, the cricketer, as a present. "Dad was a roller coaster, and you just had to hang on for the ride. We never knew where it was going to take us." Stuart said his father's biggest working achievement was as a policeman. "He loved being a copper. When dad was struggling towards the end, he talked about being a policeman more than his football career". Stuart said Johnny was a "a loving and unique grandfather". "One of his Christmas traditions was pulling a $100 note from his mouth while eating Christmas pudding. The grandkids were in shock and went straight to the pudding to see if there was more. "Boxing Day was an [extended family gathering] Raper tradition and Dad would get up at 6am to go down to Shelly Beach to get our spot." John Howard paid tribute to "a great Australian whose contribution to rugby league and more broadly to sport in Australia is long remembered". "He was by any definition an extraordinary player," Mr Howard said. "To Reg Gasnier, he was the best footballer he played with or against. To that man of many words Jack Gibson, there was an intensity about him and he trained like nobody else. Rex Mossop, a dual international, said he hadn't seen a better player in either of two rugby codes. "He was one of the original Immortals, he wore the fabled greed and gold on 38 occasions in tests and world cups, he captained Australia on eight occasions and famously, of course, he played in eight of those 11consecutive grand final victories by the mighty St George Dragons. "He was a complete footballer but, above all of that, he was a character. "He was able to leave behind not only a wonderful legacy in his chosen sport but also as an Australian sporting character because he never gave up. "Thank you Johnny, you have done well mate, you have thrilled many lovers of the game of rugby league but more broadly you have left behind a legacy of a remarkable Australian sporting character." Kurt Raper said his father's advice to him from when he first started playing rugby league was "tackle low Kurto and back up". "I think that's what was instilled in all the Raper boys because that's what we were all known for." Kurt said his father was loved by his grandchildren. "But, to the grandkids, he was not an Immortal, he was just Poppa Chook". Kurt also spoke of his father's "endless charity works". Aaron Raper said, "Chook taught us about the power and strength of family, very rarely through his words, more his actions. I have never seen a family so united." Johnny's brother Gerard joked, "I want to say to all those blokes Chook owed money to, bad luck you've got no chance of getting it back now". Gerard said, "Mum and dad instilled great values into our family".

