Last week our state was thrown into chaos with the NSW Government shutting down the entire rail network. Last Monday was a significant day for our state. We welcomed back international travellers for the first time since the pandemic began and we saw our university students return to campus. However, because of the actions of the NSW Government, this important day was marked by chaos, confusion, widespread delays, and massive traffic on our roads. Let us be clear, the only person who didn't show up for work on Monday was Dominic Perrottet. The Premier was more interested in launching political attacks on workers, Labor and bureaucrats. Commuters turned up, train drivers turned up but the NSW Government locked them both out causing chaos. Documents from the Fair Work Commission show that the Department of Transport and Sydney Trains were working on a two-week shutdown of the train network from last week. The Department of Transport had been consulting with the chief economist, the Department of Communities and Justice and the Education Department. People from all over the NSW government knew about the stoppage in the NSW Transport system. It is not possible that the transport minister did not know, either he is an incompetent minister not in charge of his portfolio or he is misleading the public. Either way he must resign. This is no way to run a transport network and it's no way to run a state. Passengers and commuters were left abandoned at train stations, there were massive queues for buses, essential workers had to fork out hundreds of dollars for Ubers or were unable to get to work, kids were unable to get to school and students to universities. NSW deserves better than this chaos. The transport minister must resign.

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Trains chaos, Minister must resign