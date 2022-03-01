latest-news,

Bayside Council is part of a consortium of 25 councils that has agreed to receive energy from threeNSW solar farms in one of the largest renewable energy deals for local government. "This is part of Bayside Council's ongoing investment in renewable energy. We all want to see a greener, environmentally friendly, and sustainable Council," Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry said. "I am pleased that Bayside Council has opted for 100 per cent renewable energy under this agreement." This landmark retail electricity agreement, worth approximately $180 million, will deliver over 214 gigawatt hours of electricity per year to 25 councils across NSW. Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (SSROC) brokered the deal with electricity retailer ZEN Energy Retail Pty Ltd. (ZEN Energy). It involves the supply of electricity to over 300 major council facilities, more than 210,000 streetlights and more than 3000 small sites managed by councils. The 25 participating councils collectively represent over 3 million people, which is almost 38 per cent of NSW population. The agreement commences in 2022 and runs to 2026 with an option to extend to 2030. Overall, 83 per cent of the councils' total electricity supply will be covered by renewable energy from the Moree, Hillston and Nevertire Solar Farms, all located within NSW. The participating councils are: Bayside, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canada Bay, Canterbury- Bankstown, Fairfield, Georges River, Hornsby, Hunters Hill, Inner West, Ku-ring-gai, Lane Cove, Liverpool, Mosman, North Sydney, Parramatta, Port Stephens, Randwick, Ryde, Singleton, Sutherland, Tamworth, Waverley, Willoughby and Woollahra.

Bayside Council aims for 100 per cent renewable energy