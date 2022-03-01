Future of Donnelly Park in focus

latest-news,

Georges River Council is preparing a new Plan of Management and Master Plan for the future use of Donnelly Park at Connells Point. The community is being invited to have their say on the future of the park to help guide its use, management and upgrades into the future. Community feedback will help shape the Plan of Management and Master Plan which will provide direction for matters such as the park's landscape and appearance, access and facilities, and current and possible future uses. Located next to Connells Bay, Donnelly Park has been home to the Connells Point Sailing Club since the mid 1960s, as well as hosting the 1st Kyle Bay Sea Scouts, who both use the site's boat ramp and jetty. Through joint funding with NSW Boating, the park's jetty has undergone a $264,000 upgrade. This saw the old jetty demolished and replaced with a new, more accessible jetty to offer boaters safer and easier access to the Georges River. The park also offers leisure and recreation space. It includes a sailing-themed playground, sealed basketball half-court, and picnic facilities under shady trees as well as a large open grassed area along the foreshore. Donnelly Park is also the venue for occasional "pop-up" drive-in cinema events, such as the Council's recently popular Frightful 80s Halloween. "Donnelly Park is quite a diverse park with open green space, panoramic water views and is a popular option for outdoor Council events," Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said. Feedback from the community to help prepare the draft Plans will ensure this park remains a popular leisure and recreation space." In addition to an online survey, a drop-in information kiosk will be held in the park on Saturday 12 March from 10.00am to 2.00pm and an information webinar will be held on Wednesday 23 March at 6:00pm. Residents can also download a hard copy of the survey fromthe council's website or pick one up at the council's customer service centres and libraries. Consultation is open until 30 March 2022. To have your say or for more information, visit our Your Say website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/cf8e3f48-d284-4446-bb11-fe1fc10f8442.png/r0_113_376_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg