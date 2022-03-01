Aldi Kogarah to reopen this weekend

latest-news,

Aldi Kogarah will reopen this Saturday, March 5 following a major refurbishment. Features will include a new modern store design with better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling. There will also be redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, extended chillers, energy-efficient LED lighting, improved point-of-sale displays and store signage. Aldi Kogarah first opened in 2013 following a $25 million refurbishment of the Kogarah Town Centre. Aldi opened a newest St George supermarket at Edward Street, Carlton in March last year and at Wolli Creek in February, 2019. In November, 2018 Aldi opened at the South Village Kirrawee development. Aldi Menai also went through a major upgrade in September, 2018. Aldi also has outlets at Rockdale, Hurstville and Riverwood in St George and Engadine and Miranda, Sutherland Shire. Aldi Kogarah will be supported by a team of 15 to 20 permanent full and part-time employees. Opening hours will also continue to be 8:30am-8pm Monday to Wednesday, 8:30am-9pm on Thursday and 8:30am-8pm Friday to Sunday. For more information on Aldi Australia, visit www.aldi.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/60eab242-0bbe-4902-b423-7fb0c88867c5.jpg/r0_86_1017_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg